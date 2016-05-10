VnExpress International
Man held after Germany knife attacks

By Reuters/Paul Chapman   May 10, 2016 | 04:37 pm GMT+7

A knife man's been arrested after a rampage at a train station in Germany that's left at least one dead and wounded others.

At least one person's reported dead and three wounded in a knife rampage by a man at this train station in southern Germany.

The attack happened at Grafing, just over 30 kilometres from Munich.

Police are investigating reports the knifeman shouted 'God is greatest' in Arabic as he stabbed waiting passengers.

Germany's playing a supporting role in the fight against Islamic State but hasn't suffered a major attack by Islamist militants on a scale like those seen in neighbouring countries.

Germany has been a transit country for militants who carried out attacks in Belgium this year and Paris last year.

German security services are on alert and ministers have repeatedly warned of a possible attack.

Over 800 home-grown radicals have left Germany to join jihadist groups in Syria and Iraq, about 260 of whom have returned.

There are also concerns that officials may have lost track of some of the 1 million migrants who arrived in the country last year.

