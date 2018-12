Macron's popularity hits new low amid French protests: poll

France's President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. Photo by Reuters

Macron’s approval rating fell to 23 percent in the poll conducted late last week, down six points on the previous month, an Ifop-Fiducial poll showed Tuesday.

Philippe’s rating fell 10 points to 26 percent.

The president’s score matches the low charted by his predecessor Francois Hollande in late 2013, according to Paris Match. Hollande was then considered to be the least popular leader in modern French history.

The first "yellow vest" demonstrations were held on Nov. 17 to contest fuel-tax rises, and have since evolved into a broader protest movement and anti-Macron uprising.

Protests in Paris on December 1 turned particularly violent, with the Arc de Triomphe defaced and avenues off Paris’s Champs Elysees suffering mass vandalism.