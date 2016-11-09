Joy, shock and bitterness: World reacts to US election result

World leaders take stock of Trump win

Even when U.S. media outlets were still working on the electoral votes, French far-right's Le Pen congratulated Trump on his performance on her Twitter: "Congratulations to the new president of the United States Donald Trump and to the free American people."

Félicitations au nouveau président des Etats-Unis Donald Trump et au peuple américain, libre ! MLP — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his congratulations.

Other world leaders of Russia, the U.K., Australia and the Netherlands also sent messages to congratulate Trump.

On the other hand, German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier envisioned "more difficult" times with Trump as he tweeted: "The world won't end but it will get crazier."

Trump "cannot prevent the implementation" of the landmark Paris pact, inked in the French capital last December, said Segolene Royal, France's environment minister and outgoing head of the U.N. climate talks.

Former Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt pointed to Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, better known as Brexit, in a tweet.

Looks like this will be the year of the double disaster of the West. — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt)

At the same time, many Western governments are unsure whether Trump, a real estate mogul and former reality TV star with no prior political and diplomatic experience, will follow through on his campaign pledges, some of which would turn the post-war order on its head.

The whole spectrum of feelings

Things went crazy on the night of November 8 in the U.S. Trump won, to the cheers of his supporters, while the rest of the world was in shock.

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S. Photo by Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Photo by Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Not only in America, people all over the world cheered for Trump too.

Supporters of U.S Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump react as a state is called in his favor, as students watch the live results of the U.S. presidential election, at the University of Sydney in Australia, November 9, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Jason Reed

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. Photo Reuters/Cathal McNaughton

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton's supporters...

A supporter of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Such an emotional night for Clinton's supporters. Photo by Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson A Vietnamese holds a placard saying he would love to see Bill Clinton as the first gentleman of the White House. Photo by VnExpress/Nhung Nguyen

In California, protesters against president-elect Donald Trump marched peacefully. Photo by Reuters/Noah Berger The media also had their say The Washington Post The New York Times The Times of the U.K. Markets in free fall Not only people, markets also went crazy, even though his speech seemed to help trim losses later. Investors fear Trump's win will cause global economic and trade turmoil. A board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, November 9, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Steven Saphore

Related news:

> Trump has slight edge on Clinton in several battleground states

> Clinton or Trump? America votes at last

> Clinton, Trump fight to wire as bitter US race ends