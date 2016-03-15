VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Indian student hacked to death for intercaste marriage

March 15, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

An Indian student from the lowest Dalit caste was hacked to death and his wife critically injured in southern India in a suspected "honour killing" by relatives angered by their marriage, police said on Monday.

Three men armed with sickles and sharp weapons attacked the 22-year-old student and his wife, who is from a higher caste, on a crowded street in Tamil Nadu state on Sunday.

Local police commissioner N Manjunatha said the 19-year-old woman's relatives were angered by the couple's marriage.

"They married some eight months ago and the woman's family was unhappy. She is an upper Thevar Hindu caste and the man was a Dalit," Manjunatha told AFP.

The woman is recovering at a local hospital and police are searching for her uncle in connection with the attack, he said.

CCTV footage of the incident broadcast on Indian television showed the couple walking along the street when three men on a motorbike stop and attack them.

Thevars are a dominant community in Tamil Nadu while Dalits, formerly known as untouchables, are a historically marginalised community.

India has long witnessed so-called honour killings, where couples are targeted because their families or communities disapprove of their relationships over caste or religion. Most occur in rural pockets of the north.

They are carried out by relatives or caste groups to protect what is seen as the family's reputation and pride.

There are no India-specific figures available, but United Nations statistics say 1,000 out of the 5,000 such killings every year are in India.

India's Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that those involved in honour killings should face the death penalty. -AFP

Tags: India crime honor killing
 
Read more
U.S. general warns about resilience of Islamic State

U.S. general warns about resilience of Islamic State

Insurers keep European stocks steady

Insurers keep European stocks steady

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq kill 45 Kurdish militants – army

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq kill 45 Kurdish militants – army

Malaysia, Australia to discuss China maritime activities

Malaysia, Australia to discuss China maritime activities

Chinese stocks fall on profit-taking

Chinese stocks fall on profit-taking

American stabbed in Kuwait, US warns citizens

American stabbed in Kuwait, US warns citizens

South Sudan is dying, and nobody is counting

South Sudan is dying, and nobody is counting

Myanmar's parliament elects Suu Kyi confidant as president

Myanmar's parliament elects Suu Kyi confidant as president

 
go to top