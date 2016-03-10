VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Google tests digital wallets that can stay in pockets

March 10, 2016 | 06:52 pm GMT+7

Google on Wednesday said it is testing ways to let people use digital wallets without having to even take smartphones out of their pockets.

The Internet colossus is dabbling with ways to make its Android Pay system for smartphones hands-free, with verification by facial recognition, Google product manager Pali Bhat said in a blog post.

"Imagine if you could rush through a drive-thru without reaching for your wallet, or pick up a hot dog at the ballpark without fumbling to pass coins or your credit card to the cashier," Bhat said.

"This prompted us to build a pilot app called Hands Free that we're now in the early stages of testing."

Hands Free became available for smartphones powered by Apple or Android software and was being rolled out at a small number of Silicon Valley area eateries, including McDonald's and Papa John's, according to Google.

The digital wallet uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections alone with location sensing capabilities in smartphones to detect when someone is near a store enabled with Hands Free payment technology.

"When you're ready to pay, you can simply tell the cashier, 'I'll pay with Google,'" Bhat said.

"The cashier will ask for your initials and use the picture you added to your Hands Free profile to confirm your identity."

At some locations, Google is experimenting with using cameras in stores to recognize people with Hands Free digital wallets so they could pay without even pausing.

Since Android pay was launched in September, an average of 1.5 million accounts have been registered monthly in the United States and the number of locations accepting it has topped two million, according to Google.

"We're busy working to bring the convenience of Android Pay to more countries and a growing list of stores and apps," Bhat said.

Google's mobile wallet competes with Apple Pay and others as people's reliance on smartphones expands to using handsets to make payments in real-world shops. - AFP

Tags: Google digital wallets Apple Android Android Pay system smartphones Hands Free facial recognition
 
Read more
Martial artists empowers fellow Jordanian women

Martial artists empowers fellow Jordanian women

French soccer body's offices searched as part of Blatter investigation

French soccer body's offices searched as part of Blatter investigation

MH370 disappearance still a mystery two years on: investigators

MH370 disappearance still a mystery two years on: investigators

China Feb FX reserves fall to lowest since Dec 2011

China Feb FX reserves fall to lowest since Dec 2011

Spain's Princess Cristina takes stand in tax evasion trial

Spain's Princess Cristina takes stand in tax evasion trial

Questions grow about Zika's risk to future pregnancy

Questions grow about Zika's risk to future pregnancy

Singer Kesha urges women to speak out amid abuse suit

Singer Kesha urges women to speak out amid abuse suit

China CO2 emissions may have peaked in 2014

China CO2 emissions may have peaked in 2014

 
go to top