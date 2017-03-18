Floods ravage Peru, killing at least 62

Residents have been flooded out of their homes after the Huaycoloro River overflowed its banks, sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets.

So far, at least 62 people have died in the floods.

The heavy rainfall has been fueled by unusually warm temperatures in the Pacific that would indicate a strong El Nino if they hold, meteorologists have said.

The floods have injured over 140 people across 24 regions in Peru and displaced almost 550,000 people and it could get worse with more rain predicted until April.

About half a million people in Peru live in flood plains, according to a recent report by state water agency ANA.

Related news:

> Vietnam seizes nearly 300,000 dead seahorses smuggled from Peru

> Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam, cut off access to popular resort town