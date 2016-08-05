Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam, cut off access to popular resort town

Roads to the resort town of Sa Pa, popular with local and foreign tourists, were cut off by landslides, leaving many tourists stranded. Sa Pa is known for its striking landscapes and scenery. It is also home of home to many generations of ethnic minorities and the 3,143-meter Mount Fansipan, known as the "Roof of Indochina". The photo shows a section of the Lao Cai - Sa Pa highway after a landslide swept it away.