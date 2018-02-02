VnExpress International
Fidel Castro's son commits suicide: Cuban state-run media

By Reuters   February 2, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart poses with Paris Hilton during the gala dinner of the XVII Habanos Festival, in Havana. Photo by Reuters

He had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment outside of hospital.

The son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.

"Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," Cubadebate website said.

Castro Junior, 68, also known as "Fidelito" because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment outside of hospital.

Tags: Cuba Fidel Castro Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart death suicide
 
