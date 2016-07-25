VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Explosion reported near Nuremberg, Germany, one killed, injured 12

By Reuters   July 25, 2016 | 07:50 am GMT+7
Explosion reported near Nuremberg, Germany, one killed, injured 12
German police secure the main train station in Munich, Germany, January 1, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Michaela Rehle

The explosion at a restaurant in Ansbach city was believed to be an intentional blast.

An explosion killed at least one person and injured 12 others, three seriously, near the German city of Nuremberg on Sunday in what authorities said was believed to be an intentional blast.

It was the fourth violent incident in Germany in as many days and came as the country was still on edge after the killing of nine people by an 18-year-old Iranian-German gunman in Munich on Friday.

The blast in the town Ansbach prompted the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from a nearby music festival, authorities said.

"We assume it was a deliberate explosion," a Bavarian Interior Ministry spokesman said.

He said no arrests had been made in connection with the explosion but Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann was en route to the site.

The mayor of Ansbach told reporters the blast was caused by an explosive device, according to the Nordbayern.de news website.

Police offered no immediate details on the individual killed or those injured but said the explosion, inside a restaurant according to local media, was reported at 10:12 p.m. (2012 GMT).

Earlier on Sunday, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested after killing a pregnant woman in a machete attack that killed one woman in Reutlingen, near Stuttgart.

That attack came after a refugee from Pakistan wielding an axe injured five people near Wuerzbuerg, also in southern Germany, before he was shot dead by police on July 18.

Ansbach is home to a U.S. Army base and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. A spokesman at the base said the base had no information about the explosion.

Related news:

> Afghan refugee with axe attacks passengers on German train

Munich mall shooting: what we know

Tags: bombing Germany
Read more
One in six support Hong Kong independence from China, poll says

One in six support Hong Kong independence from China, poll says

ASEAN breaks deadlock on South China Sea, Beijing thanks Cambodia for support

ASEAN breaks deadlock on South China Sea, Beijing thanks Cambodia for support

Syrian man dies carrying bomb in Germany; 12 injured

Syrian man dies carrying bomb in Germany; 12 injured

Apple weathers anti-US demo in China after South China Sea ruling

Apple weathers anti-US demo in China after South China Sea ruling

ASEAN deadlocked on South China Sea after Cambodia blocks statement

ASEAN deadlocked on South China Sea after Cambodia blocks statement

Priced out by tourists: the Airbnb effect in Lisbon's historic center

Priced out by tourists: the Airbnb effect in Lisbon's historic center

Cambodia blocking ASEAN consensus on S. China Sea: diplomat

Cambodia blocking ASEAN consensus on S. China Sea: diplomat

IMF urges key G20 countries to spend more for growth

IMF urges key G20 countries to spend more for growth

 
go to top