World

CIA chief: if Kim Jong-Un should disappear... uh, let's not talk about it

By AFP   October 20, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7

'Kim Jong-Un's mission is just to stay in power.'

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency thinks that North Korea's Kim Jong-un is a rational actor who is focused on staying in power and "waking up in his own bed" each day.

But if Kim should suddenly not show up for work, well, don't ask U.S. spy chief Mike Pompeo about it.

"With respect to, if Kim Jong-Un should vanish, given the history of the CIA, I'm just not going to talk about it," the CIA director said Thursday, when asked what would happen if Kim suddenly died.

"Someone might think there was a coincidence. 'You know, there was an accident.' It's just not fruitful," he said to laughs from a Washington audience full of national security officials.

The U.S. agency has a dark history of involvement in plots to overthrow or eliminate leaders in countries like Iran, Cuba, Congo and Chile.

North Korea alleged earlier this year that the CIA working with South Korean intelligence had tried to kill Kim, 33, without offering any proof.

Pompeo, speaking to a forum held by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, stressed that US policy was to "diplomatically and economically challenge the North Korean regime" to convince Kim to pull back on his emerging nuclear threat to the United States.

"Kim Jong-Un's mission is just to stay in power," he said.

But Pompeo, who became director of the CIA in January, added he was revitalizing the agency's field missions.

"We are going to become a much more vicious agency," he said.

Tags: Kim Jong Un North Korea CIA
 
