VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China to launch national probe into policy implementation: media

By Reuters   August 21, 2018 | 07:59 am GMT+7
China to launch national probe into policy implementation: media
Red flags flutter outside the Great Hall of the People before the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China March 8, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song

China will conduct a series of “targeted inspections” this year to ensure that central government policies are being properly implemented at local level.

Xiao Jie, secretary-general of China’s cabinet, the State Council, said the inspections would focus on the way local governments implement policies relating to priority issues such as cutting poverty, tackling pollution, promoting innovation and revitalising the rural economy, state news agency Xinhua reported late on Monday.

China’s central government has traditionally struggled to impose its will on local authorities worried about the impact of new legislation on jobs and economic growth.

But Beijing has stepped up efforts to ensure that the regions carry out its policies and guidelines, particularly when it comes to protecting the environment.

The central government has also been cracking down on what it calls “perfunctory” or “formalistic” behavior by local authorities, accusing officials of implementing the letter of the law instead of its spirit.

Related News:
Tags: China national probe central government Beijing policy implementation local level
 
Read more
Two Trump lieutenants found guilty, president implicated

Two Trump lieutenants found guilty, president implicated

Pope to meet sexual abuse victims in Ireland as scandal jars Church

Pope to meet sexual abuse victims in Ireland as scandal jars Church

Multiple attacks claimed by IS on police in Chechnya

Multiple attacks claimed by IS on police in Chechnya

Mahathir says China will sympathize with Malaysia's problems

Mahathir says China will sympathize with Malaysia's problems

Multiple quakes rock Indonesia's Lombok island, five dead

Multiple quakes rock Indonesia's Lombok island, five dead

Business economists say Trump tariffs will harm US: survey

Business economists say Trump tariffs will harm US: survey

Focus shifts to rescues as rain abates in India's flood-hit Kerala

Focus shifts to rescues as rain abates in India's flood-hit Kerala

 
go to top