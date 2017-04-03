VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Cambodia to allow foreigners to leave with surrogate babies

By AFP   April 3, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Hun Sen has approved an 'exit strategy' allowing babies, who were born to or being carried by surrogates before the 2016 ban, to leave.

The Cambodian government is set to allow foreign couples to return home with babies conceived to surrogates before the "womb for rent" business was banned last year, an official said Monday.

Curbs on the surrogacy industry in neighbouring Thailand and India sparked a boom in the unregulated baby business in impoverished Cambodia, with Australian couples in particular turning to the kingdom.

But late last year Cambodian authorities banned commercial surrogacy and refused to legalize birth certificates for babies.

This prevented foreign parents -- many believed to be Australians -- from taking the children out of the country, although the couples were able to travel in and out of Cambodia.

But an official told AFP the restriction is poised to change after Prime Minister Hun Sen approved an "exit strategy" allowing babies who were born to -- or being carried by -- surrogates before the ban to leave.

"We will allow parents who have surrogate babies born (before the ban) to take them out," according to Chou Bun Eng, secretary of state at the Ministry of Interior.

She said foreign couples had to follow the law and show a DNA match in order to claim their babies, while the surrogate's husband had to testify that the baby did not belong to him.

"We also need the parents to say why they have asked others to carry babies for them," Chou Bun Eng added.

"We will facilitate the process and will not create any difficulty for the parents," she said.

But she warned that parents tempted to try to take their children out of Cambodia illegally would face criminal charges.

Surrogacy agencies started springing up in the Southeast Asian nation after India and Thailand blocked foreigners from the services following a flurry of scandals and concerns about exploitation

With cheap medical costs and no laws excluding gay couples or single parents, Cambodia quickly soaked up much of the demand.

In November, Australian nurse Tammy Davis-Charles, 49, was arrested for allegedly running an illegal surrogacy service in Cambodia -- arranging for more than 20 Cambodian women to carry babies for Australian couples.

Related News:
Tags: surrogacy parenthood baby trafficking
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top