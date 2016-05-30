VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Bangladesh panel finds possible insider role in c.bank cyber theft

By Reuters   May 30, 2016 | 07:04 pm GMT+7

Officials of Bangladesh Bank may have been involved in a brazen theft of $81 million from its account with the New York Federal Reserve Bank in February, the head of a government-appointed panel investigating the cyber heist told reporters on Monday.

Hackers broke into the computer systems of the Bangladesh central bank and issued instructions through the SWIFT network to transfer $951 million of its deposits held at the New York Federal Reserve Bank to accounts in the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Most of the transactions were blocked but four went through, amounting to $81 million, sparking allegations by Bangladeshi officials that both the Fed and SWIFT had failed to detect the fraud.

"Earlier we thought no one from Bangladesh Bank was involved, but now there is a small change," Mohammed Farashuddin, a former governor of the Bangladesh central bank, said, after handing his final report to the finance minister.

He declined to say what the change was.

Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said the report would be made public in 15 to 20 days.

Farashuddin declined to provide details of the report, but said its findings were different from a previous one that mainly held SWIFT, the international banking payments network, responsible for one of the world's biggest cyber thefts.

He reiterated that SWIFT could not avoid responsibility, however. He has earlier said SWIFT made a number of mistakes in connecting up a local network in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.

SWIFT has denied the accusations.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Subhankar Saha said its officials had yet to read the report or receive government instructions.

"The Bangladesh Bank management will follow all instructions given by the government," Saha told Reuters. "Actions will be taken as per instruction by the government if any central bank officials were found guilty."

Tags: cyber theft Bangladesh Hackers computer systems Bangladesh central bank
 
Read more
S. Korea says North's ballistic missile test failed

S. Korea says North's ballistic missile test failed

U.S. zoo defends killing gorilla that grabbed boy

U.S. zoo defends killing gorilla that grabbed boy

Global markets wrap up: Asian shares wobble, on track for monthly loss

Global markets wrap up: Asian shares wobble, on track for monthly loss

Former Zurich Insurance boss Martin Senn kills himself

Former Zurich Insurance boss Martin Senn kills himself

China protests to Indonesia over seizure of fishing vessel

China protests to Indonesia over seizure of fishing vessel

Japan puts military on alert for possible North Korea missile launch

Japan puts military on alert for possible North Korea missile launch

Philippine troops kill 54 Islamist militants in the south

Philippine troops kill 54 Islamist militants in the south

New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help

New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help

 
go to top