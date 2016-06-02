VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

At least four people killed in flooding in south Germany

By Reuters   June 2, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7

At least four people have been killed in floods in the southern German state of Bavaria and thousands of households were cut off from electricity, officials said on Thursday.

Firemen found three women in the basement of a flooded house in the town of Simbach am Inn some 120 km (75 miles) east from Munich, police said.

In the nearby village of Julbach, emergency services found a drowned woman hanging over a tree trunk in a stream, police said, adding that her house had apparently collapsed.

At least two people were missing in the district of Rottal-Inn. "We're expecting the worst," police spokesman Michael Emmer said, adding divers were searching for those missing.

Police arrested two looters who tried to steal car radios. Several thousand households were cut off from electricity in the flooded region close to the Austrian border, an official said.

Weather forecasters said more rain was expected in the region on Thursday, further complicating the rescue works.

Earlier this week, three people were killed in floods in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and a young girl was killed by a train as she took shelter from the rain under a railway bridge.

Tags: flood Germany natural disaster rain
 
Read more
Saudi, Iran set to clash over OPEC oil output targets

Saudi, Iran set to clash over OPEC oil output targets

Floods kill woman in Paris region, Seine river rises

Floods kill woman in Paris region, Seine river rises

EgyptAir black box search zone narrowed after signal detected

EgyptAir black box search zone narrowed after signal detected

India's Odisha state becomes first to give welfare to transgender community

India's Odisha state becomes first to give welfare to transgender community

Philippines' Duterte denounced for defending killing of some journalists

Philippines' Duterte denounced for defending killing of some journalists

South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) set to dominate Singapore security summit

South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) set to dominate Singapore security summit

Clinton to blast Trump on North Korea, NATO in foreign policy speech

Clinton to blast Trump on North Korea, NATO in foreign policy speech

Obama says the Democratic nominee will be clear next week

Obama says the Democratic nominee will be clear next week

 
go to top