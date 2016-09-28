VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

After debate, Trump says he raised $13 mln

By AFP   September 28, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
After debate, Trump says he raised $13 mln
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Lucas Jackson

He tweeted with the hashtag #MAGA, referring to his slogan "Make America Great Again".

A day after his debate clash with Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump said he had raised $13 million for his White House campaign.

Clinton was calm and well-prepared and, according to many analysts, victorious in the first presidential debate against Trump on Monday night, ahead of the November 8 election.

"In the last 24 hrs. we have raised over $13mln from online donations and National Call Day, and we're still going! Thank you America! #MAGA," the Republican tweeted. MAGA refers to his campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

It was a big fundraising haul for the Republican billionaire, who has spent a lot of his own money on his campaign.

In August, Hillary Clinton raised $143 million dollars for her campaign to become the first woman U.S. president and for the Democratic Party. Trump brought in $90 million.

This first of three presidential debates was watched by more than 80 million people, U.S. media reported, citing an early Nielsen tally.

Clinton's showing injected new energy into her campaign, as the 68-year-old mixed appeals to women and families and Hispanics, and touted her vast experience in public service.

Trump, 70, weathered allegations of bigotry and sexism to triumph in a vicious Republican primary campaign, and now has a real shot at being sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on January 20.

Related news:

Key quotes from the first Clinton-Trump debate

Trump to give speech on illegal immigration on Wednesday

Trump calls Obama, Clinton Islamic State 'co-founders', draws rebuke

Tags: Donald Trump vote US election
 
Read more
Singapore court sends teen blogger back to jail for criticizing religion

Singapore court sends teen blogger back to jail for criticizing religion

Philippines' Duterte vows to end joint US military drills

Philippines' Duterte vows to end joint US military drills

World's first baby born from 3-parent technique

World's first baby born from 3-parent technique

Earth's climate past points to overheated future: study

Earth's climate past points to overheated future: study

Over 90pct of world breathing bad air: WHO

Over 90pct of world breathing bad air: WHO

Key quotes from the first Clinton-Trump debate

Key quotes from the first Clinton-Trump debate

Clinton, Trump go head to head in high stakes presidential debate

Clinton, Trump go head to head in high stakes presidential debate

Actors Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber separate after 11 years together

Actors Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber separate after 11 years together

 
go to top