VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce

By Reuters/Jill Serjeant, Piya Sinha-Roy   February 13, 2017 | 12:28 pm GMT+7
Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for

Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.

Adele won all five Grammys for which she was nominated, including for her comeback album "25" and her single "Hello."

Beyonce, who had gone into Sunday's awards show with a leading nine nominations for her "Lemonade" album, won just two.

"My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you," Adele said to Beyonce as she accepted her award.

"The 'Lemonade' album was so monumental," she added.

Beyonce and Adele also had the most talked-about moments on a night marked by political statements, an emotional tribute to British pop star George Michael, and a rocking memorial to pioneering funk musician Prince.

In her first public appearance since her announcement 12 days ago that she is expecting twins, Beyonce donned a sheer, glittering gold dress and halo to sing ballads "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from her album "Lemonade."

Full list of winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Moments later, Adele literally stopped the show after flubbing the start of a tribute to the late British pop star Michael.

"I'm sorry. I know it's live TV," she said, cursing, stopping her slow ballad version of Michael's "Fastlove" and asking to start again. "I can't mess this up for him (Michael)," she said.

Adele, 28, was competing head-on with Beyonce, 35, the only other artist to be nominated this year for all three top awards - album, song and record of the year.

Chance the Rapper was named best new artist while Twenty One Pilots won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out."

The other big Grammy winner was late British singer David Bowie, who won all five of the nominations for his final album "Blackstar," including best rock song.

 

Related news:

'La La Land' picks up five British Bafta awards

Vietnamese singer wins Best Southeast Asian Act at MTV music awards

Tags: Adele Grammy music award
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top