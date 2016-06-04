14 missing after boat overturns in southwest China

Rescuers have pulled four people from the lake since the boat carrying 18 passengers capsized in the afternoon in "strong gales", the local district government said in a statement.

An aerial view shows rescue workers searching on the sunken ship at Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

The disaster has echoes of a far larger disaster last year, where 442 people perished and only 12 survived when a cruise ship in the Yangtze River capsized in a freak storm.