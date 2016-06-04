VnExpress International
14 missing after boat overturns in southwest China

By Reuters/Adam Jourdan   June 4, 2016 | 11:11 pm GMT+7

Fourteen people are missing after a leisure boat capsized in strong winds on a lake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the local government.

Rescuers have pulled four people from the lake since the boat carrying 18 passengers capsized in the afternoon in "strong gales", the local district government said in a statement.

An aerial view shows rescue workers searching on the sunken ship at Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Photo by REUTERS/STRINGER

The disaster has echoes of a far larger disaster last year, where 442 people perished and only 12 survived when a cruise ship in the Yangtze River capsized in a freak storm.

Tags: China river accident sunken ship
 
