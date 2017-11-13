VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Wrap-up: Trump's arrival in Vietnam met with excitement and doubt

By Bao Yen   November 13, 2017 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
As Vietnamese people lined the streets of Da Nang to welcome Donald Trump, the TPP countries agreed to forge ahead without the U.S. 
Tags: Donald Trump APEC Da Nang CEO Summit Vietnam
 
View more

Saigon high on new drone racing craze

Gridlock on opening day of overpass built to ease traffic near Saigon airport

CPTPP: What is it and what does it mean for Vietnam?

Shipping container converted into library for schoolkids in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

 
go to top