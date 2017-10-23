VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

What are the different type of volcanoes?

By Reuters   October 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
A volcano is an opening in the earth's surface where molten rock can escape.
Tags: volcano explain
 
View more

New study shows it's possible to sweat blood

Vietnam flaunts hardcore military strength ahead of APEC Summit

Overcrowded Saigon airport to undergo rapid expansion upgrade

Take a look at one of the most ambitious projects planned for Saigon

 
go to top