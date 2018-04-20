VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnam authorities try to track down ‘battery-dyed’ coffee distribution scheme

By Staff reporters   April 20, 2018 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
The factory owner said she had sold three tons of contaminated coffee to a trader in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam coffee batteries coffee battery coffee batteries dirty food public safety food hygiene coffee
 
View more

Passenger killed after engine explodes mid-flight over the skies of Philadelphia

Vietnam coffee plant stung for using battery chemicals to dye granules

Take the first look at HCMC’s future administrative center

Seven killed in deadliest US prison riot in 25 years

 
go to top