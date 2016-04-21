The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
food hygiene
Organic arsenic in fish sauce safe for humans: experts
Experts in the fish sauce industry said organic arsenic, which is naturally found in fish, seafood and fish sauce, is considered to be non-toxic.
Vietnamese shrimp exports under more toxic scrutiny
Shipments are being sent back due to high levels of antibiotics and heavy metals.
Restaurant owner files for compensation in latest twist to bizzare criminal case
Nguyen Van Tan could have never imagined that opening a restaurant directly opposite a police station that also happened to serve food would lead him to face criminal charges, and ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
PM intervenes in police persecution of "pho" shop owner in bizarre criminal case
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to review criminal proceedings against a Pho restaurant owner for “being five days late ...
April 21, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
