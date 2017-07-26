VnExpress International
Venezuela Maduro's ' Despacito' political remix backfires quickly

By Reuters/Jane Witherspoon   July 26, 2017 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
Nicolas Maduro has faced criticism in Venezuela after his attempt to use popular music hit 'Depacito' in his political campaign backfired.
