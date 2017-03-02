VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnam's female soldiers smash bricks, bend iron, mean business

By Thanh Tung    March 2, 2017 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam has a long tradition of fierce female fighters; don't mess with them. 
Tags: Vietnamese soldier female soldier army Vietnam
 
View more

The man who stayed: Frenchman who rescued 2,500 Vietnamese women from trafficking

Meals on wheels: 89-year-old veteran delivers free food by bike

Trash mars beauty of Vietnam's Ha Long Bay

The gold-topped ice cream arrives in Ho Chi Minh City

 
go to top