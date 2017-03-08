VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Meals on wheels: 89-year-old veteran delivers free food by bike

By Duc Huy - Vu Doan   March 8, 2017 | 01:00 am GMT+7
He's been doing it every single day for the last two years.
Tags: Vietnam good deed
 
View more

Director of Kong: Skull Island talks about Vietnam's film future

How it’s made: Smoked buffalo meat – the Yen Bai way

New underground food court adds flavors to Saigon's backpacker area

The man who stayed: Frenchman who rescued 2,500 Vietnamese women from trafficking

 
go to top