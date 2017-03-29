VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon is awesome. But its street food is the awesomest!

By Thanh Tuyet   March 29, 2017 | 01:24 am GMT+7
Many visitors say they’ll take street food anyday.

Sidewalk Cleanup

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

See more
Tags: street food Vietnam saigon
 
View more

Grill it up: Everything can be BBQ'ed in Saigon

In Hanoi, train tracks are just your front yard

How Vietnam's street vendors are getting round the sidewalk cleanup

Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?

 
go to top