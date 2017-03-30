VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?

By Duc Anh   March 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
VnExpress sets out onto the streets to find out first-timers' biggest fears.
Tags: tourist craziest thing vietnam dog meat durian
 
View more

American man brings riot of color to Hanoi alley

Grill it up: Everything can be BBQ'ed in Saigon

In Hanoi, train tracks are just your front yard

How Vietnam's street vendors are getting round the sidewalk cleanup

 
go to top