VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

A banh chung guide for dummies

By Trang Bui   January 27, 2017 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
Want to become a banh chung expert in a day? Follow us into the sticky, sweet and sumptuous world of the Tet cake.

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: banh chung guide recipe for dummies Tet Lunar new year Vietnamese
 
View more

5 Vietnamese myths, debunked

If you can change one thing about Saigon

'I wish for...' - Vietnamese kids on Tet

So you think you know about Tet in Vietnam?

 
go to top