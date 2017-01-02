VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Thousands watch annual Key West Dachshund Walk

By Reuters/Nathan Frandino   January 2, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Nearly 200 'wiener dogs' march through Key West's downtown to kick off New Year's festivities.
Tags: dog animal parade
 
View more

Michelle Obama gives final speech as first lady

Letters by Princess Diana sell at auction

London bids farewell to Dippy the dinosaur

At 105, Frenchman eyes new world cycling record

 
go to top