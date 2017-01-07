VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Michelle Obama gives final speech as first lady

By Reuters   January 7, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Michelle Obama gives her final remarks as first lady in an emotional speech at the White House.
Tags: Obama Michelle Obama U.S.
View more

Czech floorball players dodge roof collapse

Marijuana can trigger schizophrenia and heart attacks, report says

In farewell, Obama asks supporters to believe in ability to create change

Obama departs D.C. for farewell address

 
go to top