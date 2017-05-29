VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The Vietnamese kingdom of red bricks

By Ba Phuc   May 29, 2017 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
Vinh Long, the start of most boat tours in Mekong Delta, has more to offer than traditional music and fruit orchards.
Tags: Vietnam craft
 
View more

Next up for NASA: 'Touch the sun'

Nokia relaunches classic 'brick' phone in home market Finland

Migrants rescued from burning boat near Spanish coast

'Last African dinosaur' found in mine in northern Morocco

 
go to top