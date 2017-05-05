VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The art of filmmaking

By AFP   May 5, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Making a film is a test of talent, team spirit and requires a lot of patience.
Tags: arts movie filmmaking
 
View more

Upcoming drama 'The Flood' sheds light on refugee crisis

In this brewery, urine is the secret ingredient

Saigon standard: If you're still moving, that's not a traffic jam

Sa Pa, in the dance of the clouds

 
go to top