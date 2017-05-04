The most read Vietnamese newspaper
'Get Out' tops Spirit Awards ahead of Oscars
The Film Independent Spirit Awards is an annual celebration of low-budget cinema are seen as an strong indicator of movies that could strike Oscars ...
The nine contenders for the best picture Oscar
The contenders for the best picture Oscar offer audiences an array of genres and themes.
Golden Globes celebrate the year of the genre movie
The genre movie hasn't always been an endangered species.
January 06, 2018 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Vietnamese actress climbs to IMDb Top 50 popular celebs
2017 has been a great year for the Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, who stars in the latest Star Wars.
January 05, 2018 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
'Titanic' keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on
'The Titanic story itself has a timeless quality. It seems to exist outside our daily lives. As this straight moral lesson, it's something that fascinates us.'
December 17, 2017 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Film storyteller: Xích lô | Cyclo
Screening of Tran Anh Hung's 'Cyclo' with follow-up discussion.
August 15, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Remembering Bond actor Roger Moore and his heartwarming Vietnam visit
UNICEF says the world has just lost 'one of its great champions for children.'
May 24, 2017 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
The rise of Vietnamese cinema: A look at five biggest films
Made-in-Vietnam movies are now threatening the Hollywood dominance.
May 15, 2017 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
The top Netflix show in Vietnam is a show you’ve never heard about
‘House of Cards’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ can be big elsewhere, but viewers in Vietnam have a completely different favorite.
May 10, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7
The art of filmmaking
Making a film is a test of talent, team spirit and requires a lot of patience.
May 05, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese teen girls beat Marvel's Guardians with box office record
Local rom-com 'I'm not 18' smashed all expectations and dominated theaters in Vietnam during the holiday weekend.
May 04, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
The Tribeca film festival in New York ended on Saturday with an emotional reunion: the cast of "The Godfather" on the film's 45th anniversary.
May 01, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
'Guardians of the Galaxy' ready to conquer Vietnam's long-weekend box office
Space heroes Peter Quill and friends once again are given the task of saving the universe.
April 22, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Movie fans can now visit the set of 'Kong: Skull Island' in Vietnam
Ninh Binh Province has preserved and turned the set into a tourist attraction.
April 14, 2017 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
'Saigon, I Love You' cleans up Vietnamese Oscars
The film, in the format of 'Paris, Je T'Aime' and 'New York, I Love You,' wins the Golden Kite in an award show that favors safe choices.
April 10, 2017 | 11:15 am GMT+7
