Thai solar chicken is a hot hit

By AFP/Reuben Easey   May 16, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
For twenty years, Thai food vendor Sila Sutharat has grilled chicken and pork using only the power of the sun. He does so using a giant solar reflector which he built himself using an array of almost one thousand small mirrors.
Tags: Thai solar chicken Sila Sutharat solar power
 
