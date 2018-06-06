VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Swine flu in Ho Chi Minh City under control 
 
 

Swine flu in Ho Chi Minh City under control

Swine flu in Ho Chi Minh City under control

By Nguyen Diep   June 6, 2018 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
Major hospital discharges 24 of 29 H1N1 influenza patients and suspects.

Tags:

Vietnam Saigon swine flu Tu Du hospital h1n1
 
View more

First passengers give Hanoi bus tour a thumbs-up

Israeli self-defense class helps fight sexual harassment in Vietnam

When in Hue, take a tour in the old Pagoda of the Celestial Lady

Five dead tiger cubs found on way to wine brewers in Vietnam

 
go to top