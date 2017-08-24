VnExpress International
Swedish journalist torso found in Denmark: police

By Reuters   August 24, 2017 | 08:20 am GMT+7
Danish police identified a torso found on the shores of Copenhagen as that of missing Swedish reporter Kim Wall.
