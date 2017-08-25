VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Gliding on rivers, SeaBubbles could be 'Uber of the water'

By Reuters   August 25, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
French start-up SeaBubbles wants to put taxis on major cities' waterways.
Tags: France Uber technology
 
View more

Kenya imposes world's toughest plastic bags law

Storm Pakhar hits Hong Kong and Macau days after deadly Hato

Don't get lost: Saigon rerouts roads, moves traffic lights around jammed airport

China's couples splash the cash on extravagant wedding photoshoots

 
go to top