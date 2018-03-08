VnExpress International
Danish inventor says journalist died from toxic fumes on sub

Peter Madsen is on trial for alleged gruesome murder of journalist Kim Wall in his homemade submarine.

Swedish journalist torso found in Denmark: police

Danish police identified a torso found on the shores of Copenhagen as that of missing Swedish reporter Kim Wall.
 
