The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
No snow is no problem for Vietnamese snowboarder
2 Aug 2019
Barbers give back to society with free haircuts
1 Aug 2019
Meet the little bulldog that keeps Hanoi neighborhood tidy
31 July 2019
Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day
Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day - edited
Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day
By
Hoang Khanh, Duc Huy
August 7, 2019 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
A squid variation of the popular hu tieu noodles attracts up to 300 customers to a Saigon stall everyday.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Vietnamese food
squid noodle
Phnom Penh noodle soup
Saigon
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
People flock to temple for salvation during Ghost Month
Storm Wipha leaves hundreds of houses flooded in Hanoi
The ethnic way to make rice flour soup tasty
Drumming up a unique coffee roast in Saigon
Reading:
Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives