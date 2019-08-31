VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Short in physical stature, a couple nurtures a tall dream
 
 

Short in physical stature, a couple nurtures a tall dream

Short in physical stature, a couple nurtures a tall dream

By Minh Nhat, Hien Duc   August 31, 2019 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Nguyen Van Luong and Nguyen Thi Thu Dao, dwarfs who make a loving couple, yearn for their own baby.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City true love loving couple
 
View more

Museum in Vietnam wildlife park preserves rare species

Malaysian PM test drives VinFast SUV

Beware of rip currents in Binh Thuan beaches, locals warn

Saigon vegan buffet where you pay what you can

 
go to top