VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Santa takes off in Finland to start Christmas journey

By Reuters   December 24, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Santa Claus takes off in his sleigh from beneath the northern lights to begin his Christmas journey to deliver presents around the world.
Tags: Santa Claus Christmas Finland
 
View more

Twin panda babies public debut at Austrian zoo

UK zoo celebrates birth of rare giraffe calf

Scarlett Johansson is 2016 top-grossing movie star

Indian businessman holds mass wedding

 
go to top