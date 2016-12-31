Twin panda babies public debut at Austrian zoo

VnExpress International
By Reuters   December 31, 2016 | 09:48 am GMT+7
A pair of five-month-old panda cubs -- a girl named Fu Feng and her brother Fu Ban -- make their public debut at the Schoenbrunner Zoo in Vienna.
