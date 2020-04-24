VnExpress International
Saigon switches gears after social distancing relaxation

By Hoang Thanh, Tuan Viet, Dang Khoa   April 24, 2020 | 06:28 pm GMT+7
Life in Saigon is moving towards normal after the government relaxed social distancing norms from Thursday as the city has gone 21 days without a new coronavirus infection.

Tags:

Vietnam Vietnamese Saigon social distancing life coronavirus Covid-19
 
