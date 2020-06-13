The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen
Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen
Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen
By
Tuan Viet, Phong Vinh
June 13, 2020 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Amateur crooners are singing their heart out and there are smiles all around as karaoke parlors reopen in Saigon after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
karaoke parlors
Saigon
singers
Vietnam Covid-19
coronavirus
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Da Lat café goes back a century on a train car
Vietnam boasts world’s largest conservation of crested argus
A Hanoian collector goes on the warpath
Pets’ peeves get serious as Hanoi swelters
Reading:
Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives