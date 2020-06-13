VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen
 
 

Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen

Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen

By Tuan Viet, Phong Vinh   June 13, 2020 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Amateur crooners are singing their heart out and there are smiles all around as karaoke parlors reopen in Saigon after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags:

Vietnam karaoke parlors Saigon singers Vietnam Covid-19 coronavirus
 
View more

Da Lat café goes back a century on a train car

Vietnam boasts world’s largest conservation of crested argus

A Hanoian collector goes on the warpath

Pets’ peeves get serious as Hanoi swelters

 
go to top