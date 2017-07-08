VnExpress International
Video

Ringo Starr talks McCartney collaboration on birthday

By Reuters   July 8, 2017 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrates his 77th birthday by announcing a new album, "Give More Love."
