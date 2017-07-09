VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

India's rising ballet star is bound for New York

By Reuters   July 9, 2017 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
An Indian teenager from humble beginnings has been accepted at the American Ballet Theatre in New York for a four-year course.
Tags: India ballet
 
View more

London museum introduces whale skeleton

Locals and tourists develop taste for crocodile meat in Thailand

Bolivia seeks UNESCO status for Sucre's massive wall of dinosaur prints

Chinese students live 200 days in isolation to test life in space

 
go to top