VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Chinese students live 200 days in isolation to test life in space

By Reuters   July 11, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
A group of university students entered a simulated space cabin in Beijing on Sunday with the aim of living self-sufficiently for 200 days.
Tags: China life space
 
View more

Smash your way through stress and anger in Hanoi

London museum introduces whale skeleton

Locals and tourists develop taste for crocodile meat in Thailand

Bolivia seeks UNESCO status for Sucre's massive wall of dinosaur prints

 
go to top