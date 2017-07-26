VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Origami-inspired kids clothes grow as they do

By Reuters/Matthew Stock   July 26, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
London-based designer creates an origami-like range of outerwear clothing for kids that continuously 'grow' with the child. 
Tags: origami kid clothes London
 
View more

Traffic wars: Hanoi vs Saigon

Estonian inv​entor creates huge mural with robotic sprayprinter

Thais wish their king a happy birthday by releasing turtles into sea

Venezuela Maduro's ' Despacito' political remix backfires quickly

 
go to top