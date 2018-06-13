VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
On the beaten track: Railway guards in Vietnam
 
 

On the beaten track: Railway guards in Vietnam

On the beaten track: Railway guards in Vietnam

By Vu Doan, Trung Lam   June 13, 2018 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Irate commuters, trains running off schedule and being in the first line of fire when accidents happen are part of their job.

Tags:

Vietnam railway railway guards in Vietnam railway guards train Vietnam train
 
View more

Saigon plans 10,000 apartments for slum dwellers

Trashed: ‘Billionaire scrap village’ residents die a slow death

Racket coffee. It’s not rocket science.

Drivers see red as roads turn yellow

 
go to top