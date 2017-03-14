VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

How Vietnam lost 64 soldiers in 1988 Spratlys battle

By VnExpress   March 14, 2017 | 08:38 pm GMT+7
On March 14,​ 1988, Chinese frigates sank two Vietnamese Navy ships in the Spratlys, killing 64 Vietnamese soldiers.
Tags: Spratlys battle Gac Ma navy battle
 
View more

5 big ways Saigon is changing this year

Sidewalk revolution: Saigon gets creative with doorsteps

Sunny and sandy again: Hoi An's famous beach recovers from erosion

Saigon has a parking problem, and it's not going anywhere

 
go to top