VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Sidewalk revolution: Saigon gets creative with doorsteps

By VnExpress   March 25, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Locals learn to adapt as they are now strictly banned from invading public spaces.

Sidewalk Cleanup

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

See more
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City sidewalk
 
View more

First look at Saigon’s new plan for massive walking zone

Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says

Saigon to spend trillions to fix drainage system

5 big ways Saigon is changing this year

 
go to top